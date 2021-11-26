﻿
US DOC finds welded OCTG imports from Brunei and Philippines circumvent Chinese duties

Friday, 26 November 2021 15:04:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce has announced that imports of welded OCTG completed in Brunei or the Philippines using inputs manufactured in China are circumventing the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on OCTG from China.

The DOC determine that it is appropriate to include this merchandise within the scope of the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on OCTG from China and to instruct US Customs and Border Protection to continue to suspend any entries of merchandise produced using Chinese inputs in Brunei or the Philippines and exported to the US, and also to require a cash deposit of estimated 99.14 percent antidumping duties and 27.08 percent countervailing duties, in line with the all-others rate established for China, on unliquidated entries of welded OCTG.


