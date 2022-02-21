﻿
US beam imports down 42.0 percent in December

Monday, 21 February 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 38,330 mt in December 2021, down 42.0 percent from November but up 106.7 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, beam totaled $47.9 million in December 2021, compared to $71.9 million in November and $15.5 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Korea in December, with 10,147 mt, compared to 8,665 mt in November and 76.0 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in December include Mexico, with 8,113 mt; Canada, with 6,029 mt; Luxembourg, with 4,328 mt; and UAE, with 3,712 mt.


