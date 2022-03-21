US beam exports up 19.8 percent in January

Monday, 21 March 2022 21:16:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 28,993 mt in January 2022, up 19.8 percent from December but down 14.8 percent from January 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $39.9 million in January, compared to $32.6 million in the previous month and $32.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in January with 21,280 mt, compared to 16,887 mt in December and 27,585 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,141 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in January.