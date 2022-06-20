US beam exports up 13 percent in April

Monday, 20 June 2022 20:08:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 41,677 mt in April 2022, up 13.0 percent from March and up 16.8 percent from April 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $60.5 million in April, compared to $65.2 million in the previous month and $37.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in April with 33,458 mt, compared to 34,711 mt in March and 30,330 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,584 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in April.