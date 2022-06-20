﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam exports up 13 percent in April

Monday, 20 June 2022 20:08:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 41,677 mt in April 2022, up 13.0 percent from March and up 16.8 percent from April 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $60.5 million in April, compared to $65.2 million in the previous month and $37.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in April with 33,458 mt, compared to 34,711 mt in March and 30,330 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,584 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in April.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Tokyo Steel rolls over steel prices for July, though global market weak

20 Jun | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices decrease sharply

20 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports down 44.3 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News

US beam imports down 9.2 percent in April

17 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.1% in January-April

15 Jun | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 24

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices continue to soften slightly

13 Jun | Longs and Billet

Indonesia’s Krakatau Steel inks MoU with China’s Baowu to build BF

07 Jun | Steel News