 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns final CVD orders on LD welded pipe imports from Turkey

Friday, 27 February 2026 15:07:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Turkey.

The DOC found that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of large diameter welded pipe from Turkey during the period of review from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

The final subsidy rate is at 4.40 percent only for HDM Celik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., in line with the preliminary determination.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000 and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Merchandise currently classifiable under subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060 and 7305.19.5000 is also covered provided it has a diameter of over 406.4 mm.


Tags: Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues preliminary results of AD order on light-walled rectangular pipe from Mexico

25 Feb | Steel News

US amends final dumping margin on circular welded pipe from Thailand’s Saha Thai Pipe

20 Feb | Steel News

US finds circumvention of CVD on circular welded pipe imports

06 Feb | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for welded line pipe from S. Korea

02 Jan | Steel News

Spain’s Tubos Reunidos suspends US operations due to 50% steel import tariffs

13 Oct | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD review on LD welded pipe from Canada

17 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for WSPP from India

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on welded pipe from S. Korea

12 Sep | Steel News