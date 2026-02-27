US assigns final CVD orders on LD welded pipe imports from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Turkey.

The DOC found that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of large diameter welded pipe from Turkey during the period of review from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

The final subsidy rate is at 4.40 percent only for HDM Celik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., in line with the preliminary determination.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000 and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Merchandise currently classifiable under subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060 and 7305.19.5000 is also covered provided it has a diameter of over 406.4 mm.