US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that HDM Çelik Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Emek Boru Makine Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. did not make sales of large diameter welded pipe from Turkey at less than normal value during the given period. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the given companies. Furthermore, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to seven companies as the companies in question had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.