US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty orders on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

During the review period, the given product from Turkey was found not to have been sold at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for HDM Çelik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş., Çimtaş Boru İmalatları ve Ticaret, Ltd, and Emek Boru Makine Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., in line with the preliminary results.