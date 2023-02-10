﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts edge up week-on-week

Friday, 10 February 2023
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 10, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 761 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by eight to 150, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 10 to 609. The overall US rig count is up by 126 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 250 rigs in the week ending February 10. The Canadian rig count is up by 31 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


