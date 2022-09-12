﻿
US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

Monday, 12 September 2022 11:43:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 9, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 759 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 166, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 591. The overall US rig count is now up by 256 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count dropped by three to 205 rigs in the week ending September 9. The Canadian rig count is now up by 62 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

