US and Canadian rig counts decline again week-on-week

Friday, 24 February 2023 21:49:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 24, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by seven to 753 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 151, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by seven to 600. The overall US rig count is up by 103 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by four to 244 rigs in the week ending February 24. The Canadian rig count is up by 20 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


