Ukraine's Zaporizhstal posts higher production results for Q1

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:39:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for the first quarter of the current year.

Accordingly, in the January-March period of the current year Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel output in the given period rose by 4.4 percent year on year to one million mt, while its finished steel output increased by 7.2 percent year on year to 855,500 mt.

In March alone, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rose by 10.8 percent year on year to 393,300 mt, while its crude steel output increased by 14.1 percent year on year to 343,700 mt. Meanwhile, in the given month the company produced 291,500 mt of finished steel, up 24.6 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.