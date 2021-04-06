﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine's Zaporizhstal posts higher production results for Q1

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:39:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for the first quarter of the current year.

Accordingly, in the January-March period of the current year Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel output in the given period rose by 4.4 percent year on year to one million mt, while its finished steel output increased by 7.2 percent year on year to 855,500 mt.

In March alone, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rose by 10.8 percent year on year to 393,300 mt, while its crude steel output increased by 14.1 percent year on year to 343,700 mt. Meanwhile, in the given month the company produced 291,500 mt of finished steel, up 24.6 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Ukraine  pig iron  production  raw mat  CIS  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Apr

Metinvest’s Ilyich records stronger output performance in Q1
05  Apr

Ukraine's pig iron and finished steel outputs up in Q1, crude steel output down
05  Apr

Ukraine-based Azovstal records weaker output performance in Q1
12  Mar

Metinvest’s Ilyich sees higher production results in Jan-Feb
11  Mar

DMK’s steel and pig iron outputs in February lower than targets