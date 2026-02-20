 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal ships first batches of rolled steel to Metinvest Tubular Iasi

Friday, 20 February 2026 11:59:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has started supplying hot rolled products to Romania-based Metinvest Tubular Iasi, which joined Metinvest Group at the end of 2025.

Since the beginning of 2026, Zaporizhstal has shipped 22,000 mt of hot rolled structural steel grades. The company plans to supply up to 180,000 mt to the Romanian pipe plant during the year.

According to Metinvest Tubular Iasi, the pipes produced from Zaporizhstal steel have fully met European certification requirements following testing, supporting plans for long-term cooperation.

Taras Shevchenko, acting general director of Zaporizhstal, said, “We are pleased to establish a new format of cooperation to strengthen the economic partnership between Ukraine and Europe.”

Zaporizhstal stated that up to 80 percent of its annual rolled steel output is traditionally supplied for manufacturing longitudinal welded pipes and profiles.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal 

