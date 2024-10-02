 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-September

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 15:09:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for September and the January-September period of this year.

In the given month, the company produced 248,600 mt of pig iron, 203,000 mt of crude steel and 184,100 mt of finished steel, declining by 3.4 percent, by 17.6 percent and by 8.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.30 million mt, up by 19.5 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.18 million mt and 1.83 million mt, respectively, moving up by 24.7 percent and by 26.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal 

