Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Nov

Thursday, 07 December 2023 13:41:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for November and the first 11 months of this year.

Accordingly, in November Zaporizhstal produced 262,700 mt of pig iron, 240,800 mt of crude steel and 195,600 mt of finished steel, increasing by 82.5 percent, 180.6 percent and 161.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron production totaled 2.45 million mt, up by 31.3 percent, while the company produced 2.24 million mt of crude steel and 1.85 million mt of finished steel, up by 57.6 percent and by 47.9 percent, respectively, all year on year.