Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

Friday, 05 January 2024 14:44:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for December and the whole year of 2023.

Accordingly, in December Zaporizhstal produced 265,500 mt of pig iron, 228,600 mt of crude steel and 206,500 mt of finished steel, increasing by 87.1 percent, 223.1 percent and 257.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2023, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron production totaled 2.72 million mt, up by 35.3 percent, while the company produced 2.46 million mt of crude steel and 2.05 million mt of finished steel, up by 65.4 percent and 57.2 percent, respectively, all year on year. In the given year, the mill operated at an average of 70 percent of its capacity.

“In 2024, we plan to maintain production volumes, with a favorable situation in foreign markets and demand for rolled steel in the domestic market,” Roman Slobodyaniuk, general director of Zaporizhstal, said.