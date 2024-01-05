﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

Friday, 05 January 2024 14:44:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for December and the whole year of 2023.

Accordingly, in December Zaporizhstal produced 265,500 mt of pig iron, 228,600 mt of crude steel and 206,500 mt of finished steel, increasing by 87.1 percent, 223.1 percent and 257.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2023, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron production totaled 2.72 million mt, up by 35.3 percent, while the company produced 2.46 million mt of crude steel and 2.05 million mt of finished steel, up by 65.4 percent and 57.2 percent, respectively, all year on year. In the given year, the mill operated at an average of 70 percent of its capacity.

“In 2024, we plan to maintain production volumes, with a favorable situation in foreign markets and demand for rolled steel in the domestic market,” Roman Slobodyaniuk, general director of Zaporizhstal, said.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

German crude steel output decreased by four percent in January-November

20 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4% in Nov, finished steel output also increases

15 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output down 11.3 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Nov

07 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel sees lower crude steel and pig iron outputs in Q3 amid BF overhaul

24 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 4.1 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees lower pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 3.7 percent in Oct from Sept

15 Nov | Steel News