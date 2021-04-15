Ukraine’s steel pipe output down 3.7 percent in Q1

Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:48:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, Ukraine’s total steel pipe output declined by 3.7 percent year on year to 203,300 mt, according to local media sources.

In particular, in the given period Interpipe NTRP produced 41,500 mt of pipes, down one percent year on year, while Interpipe NMPP and Interpipe Nico Tube produced 14,800 mt and 67,800 mt of steel pipes, down 19.6 percent and 2.6 percent respectively, both year on year. Meanwhile, Dniprovskiy Pipe Works during the first quarter of the current year was idled, while in the same period last year the company had produced 100 mt of steel pipes. In the meantime, Centravis saw its pipe output in the January-March period of the current year decline by ten percent percent year on year to 4,500 mt. The output of steel pipes produced by Ukraine’s Trubostal in the first quarter of the current year remained unchanged year on year at 500 mt. The output of steel pipes produced by Ilyich SW during the first three months of the current year amounted to 34,000 mt, declining by 21.1 percent year on year, while DMZ Kominmet, on the contrary, saw its steel pipe output in the given period increase by 23.3 percent year on year to 40,200 mt, SteelOrbis has learned