Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 26.8 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 15 October 2020 12:29:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite a significant increase in September month on month, Ukraine’s total pipe export shipments in the first nine months of the current year were still much lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Accordingly, in the January-September period of the current year, Ukrainian steel mills exported 358,700 mt of steel pipes, down 26.8 percent year on year. In terms of value, the exports fell by 23.2 percent year on year to $403.9 million. The majority of the total pipe export shipments were accounted as is traditional, by seamless pipes, exports of which totaled 266,800 mt in the given period. The top destinations for Ukrainian seamless pipe exports in the period were Germany, the US and Russia.

In September alone, Ukrainian pipe export shipments amounted to 44,500 mt, increasing by 38.6 percent month on month, but still remaining 4.9 percent lower compared to the same month of the previous year.