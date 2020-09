Friday, 04 September 2020 14:47:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data disclosed by Ukrmetallurgprom, in the January-August period of the current year Ukraine’s crude steel output decreased by 6.2 percent year on year to 13.742 million mt, while its finished steel output went down by 1.5 percent year on year to 12.337 million mt.

The total output of pig iron during the first eight months of this year fell by 0.9 percent year on year to 13.599 million mt.