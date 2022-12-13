Ukraine’s steel and pig iron outputs fall further in November

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 14:53:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Ukraine’s steel and raw material outputs have declined further, the result of mills’ stoppages due to Russia’s ongoing hostilities in the country, coupled with power outages due to massive missile attacks by Russia.

According to Ukrmetallurgprom, Ukraine’s crude steel production in November this year fell by 1.6 percent month on month and by 81.8 percent year on year, to 313,000 mt. In the meantime, domestic pig iron output in the given month declined by 4.01 percent month on month and 80.4 percent year on year to 335,000 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of rolled steel products fell by 23.2 percent month on month to 222,000 mt, down 85.8 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukrainian steel mills produced 5.24 million mt of rolled steel products, down 70.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s outputs of pig iron and crude steel in the given period amounted to 6.14 million mt and 6.16 million mt respectively, both down 68 percent year on year.