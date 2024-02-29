Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

Thursday, 29 February 2024 11:55:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 560,000 mt, up by 0.6 percent month on month and by 44.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production increased by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 91.6 percent year on year to 540,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 450,000 mt, declining by 11.5 percent month on month and rising by 75.9 percent from the same month of last year.