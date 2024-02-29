﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

Thursday, 29 February 2024 11:55:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 560,000 mt, up by 0.6 percent month on month and by 44.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production increased by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 91.6 percent year on year to 540,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 450,000 mt, declining by 11.5 percent month on month and rising by 75.9 percent from the same month of last year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in January

06 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal increases steel output in 2023, sales fall

05 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

26 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s capacity usage at 25-40% in 2023 due to impact of war

25 Jan | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.9 percent in 2023

24 Jan | Steel News

China posts stable crude steel output for 2023 amid declines in Q4, after decreases in previous two years

17 Jan | Steel News