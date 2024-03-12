﻿
Ukraine’s pig iron output up 42.5 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 13:52:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 495,700 mt, down by 10.6 percent month on month and up by 40.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production decreased by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 25.5 percent year on year to 531,900 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 447,200 mt, declining by 1.3 percent month on month and rising by 34.9 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the current year, Ukraine produced 1.05 million mt of pig iron, up 42.5 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 1.08 million, up 52.0 percent, and rolled steel production was 900,000 mt, up 52.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


