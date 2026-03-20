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Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies wheels for Arctic Circle iron ore rail operations

Friday, 20 March 2026 12:35:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway product producer Interpipe has announced that it has supplied railway wheels through for wagons operating beyond the Arctic Circle.

The wheels will be used for transporting iron ore from mines in northern Sweden, where operating conditions include extremely low temperatures and heavy axle loads.

Designed for extreme Arctic conditions

Interpipe developed a modified version of its proprietary wheel design for the ULT 25 LL (Long Life) heavy-haul line. The supplied wheels have a 920 mm diameter, are designed for axle loads of up to 25 tons, and operate in temperatures reaching -40°C.

The wheels are used on the Malmbanan railway line, which connects the Kiruna mining region in Sweden with the Norwegian port of Narvik.

The Malmbanan line is one of Europe’s key heavy-haul railways, carrying trains weighing over 8,000 tons, and is considered a benchmark for mining logistics in the region.

The delivery highlights the role of specialized steel railway products in supporting iron ore transportation under demanding operating conditions.

Extended lifecycle and performance features

The ULT 25 LL wheel design is intended to provide a longer service life through:

  • increased rim thickness,
  • optimized tread geometry,
  • additional machining allowance for re-profiling.

These features enable extended usage cycles and improved operational efficiency for heavy-haul wagons.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Interpipe 

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