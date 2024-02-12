﻿
Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies line pipes to Qatar Petroleum

Monday, 12 February 2024 14:59:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has restarted shipments of steel pipes to Qatar-based Qatar Petroleum, one of the largest oil companies in the Middle East.

According to its statement, Interpipe, which has been in cooperation with Qatar Petroleum since 2020, suspended pipe shipments after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With business relations having resumed, at the end of 2023 the Ukrainian company supplied more than 4,000 mt of line pipes to Qatar Petroleum, which will use them in the Dukhan Field Flowlines project.

“Qatar Petroleum has one of the strictest technical requirements in the Middle East. Thus, this contract is important for Interpipe not just because of volumes but reputationally as well. Its successful fulfillment will allow us not only to participate in the further stages of the Dukhan Field Flowlines project, but will also help in prequalification in other oil and gas producers in Qatar,” Artem Artemov, pipe sales director for MENA markets at Interpipe, stated.


