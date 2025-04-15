 |  Login 
Ukraine’s DMZ reports 44% drop in finished steel output for Q1

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 15:04:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for March and the first quarter of the current year.

In the given month, the company did not produce any finished steel products, but shipped 2,000 mt of finished steel products manufactured in the previous periods, while its metallurgical coke production increased by 8.4 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by 23.4 percent year on year to 18,700 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 7,100 mt, falling by 44.0 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 54,900 mt, down by 21.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


