Ukraine reports 8.4 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Oct 2025

Monday, 10 November 2025 14:02:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 692,000 mt, up by 1.3 percent month on month and by 10.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production grew by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.4 percent year on year to 648,200 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 534,200 mt, moving down by 9.1 percent month on month and increasing by 20.8 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the current year, Ukraine produced 6.48 million mt of pig iron, rising by 8.4 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 6.17 million, up by 5.1 percent, and rolled steel production was 5.38 million mt, advancing by 2.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

