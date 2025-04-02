Ukraine’s DMZ repairs heating furnace No. 2., more upgrades underway

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced the completion of the repair works of its heating furnace No. 2.

The producer has undertaken several renovations within the scope of the repair works, including replacement of walking beam frames, reconstruction of the chimney and installation of a new burner unit.

In order to maintain production capacity, DMZ has plans to upgrade the equipment at the rolling mill No. 2. The upgrades at the mill are scheduled to finish in April.