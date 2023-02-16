﻿
English
Ukraine’s Centravis starts new production plant in Uzhgorod

Thursday, 16 February 2023 14:44:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations.

The company stated that it has launched the main processes at a new production plant in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine, and that it is preparing for full-cycle pipe production at the new plant.

Centravis stated that its main production site in Nikopol continues to operate. During the daytime the company receives 20 percent less than the required amount of electricity but at night the plant works at full capacity.

Centravis’ logistics team is reported to be actively looking for the safest way to deliver finished products. The company’s sales offices worldwide, in Essen, Milan, Krakow, Lugano, Houston and Dubai, are open.


