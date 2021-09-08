Ukraine-based DMZ posts lower outputs for August

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 17:09:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for August. According to the company’s statement, the output of pig iron declined by 7.7 percent year on year to 22,100 mt, while the output of crude steel decreased by 11.2 percent year on year to 24,400 mt. The company’s output of finished steel in the given month totaled 18,500 mt, down 16.5 percent year on year. In contrast, the company’s output of coke rose by 2.3 percent year on year to 41,500 mt in August this year.

During the first eight months, DMZ produced 199,400 mt of pig iron, 196,000 mt of crude steel, 156,700 mt of finished steel and 325,400 mt of coke, SteelOrbis has learned.