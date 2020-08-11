Ukraine-based DMK’s crude steel output down in Jan-July, finished output up

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:19:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, saw its crude steel output decrease by 2.2 percent year on year to 1.52 million mt, according to its official statement. In particular, commercial steel production in the given period declined by 5.7 percent year on year to 1.13 million mt. On the contrary, in the January-July period this year, the company’s finished steel output increased by 4.1 percent year on year to 450,200 mt, while its pig iron output rose by 1.7 percent year on year to 1.4 million mt. In the given period, its agglomerate production increased by 24.9 percent year on year to 2.45 million mt.

In July alone, DMK produced 346,900 mt of iron ore agglomerate, 197,900 mt of pig iron and 215,200 mt of crude steel and, in particular, 159,400 mt of commercial steel. In the given month, the company’s finished steel output totaled 65,300 mt.