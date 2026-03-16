Ukraine starts AD probe against steel bars and angles from Turkey

The Ukrainian authorities have announced the start of an antidumping investigation against imports of steel bars and angles from the Republic of Turkey. The petition was filed by local steel producer ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, according to which the relevant commission stated that there is enough evidence regarding the fact that imports of the mentioned products from Turkey to Ukraine could have been carried out at dumped prices. The level of the dumping margin cannot be considered to be a minimal one and the incoming volumes as insignificant ones. It was also stated that the average prices for imports from Turkey were lower than the production costs of the mill in Ukraine, while Turkey has a significant export potential and the possibility to rapidly increase its output of bars and angles.

The investigation covers the period from 2021 through the first half of 2025, and over the next 30 days the Ministry of Economy will be registering the opinions of the interested parties; over 60 days from the start of the investigation on March 10 the ministry will be looking into the comments and information regarding the case.

The antidumping case covers the imports of the steel bars under the codes 7213 10 00 00, 7213 91 10 00, 7213 91 41 00, 7213 91 49 00, 7213 91 70 00, 7213 91 90 00, 7213 99 10 00, 7213 99 90 00, 7214 20 00 00, 7214 91 10 00, 7214 91 90 00, 7214 99 10 00, 7214 99 50 00, 7214 99 95 00, 7227 20 00 00, 7227 90 10 00, 7228 20 91 00. L-shaped angles according to codes 7216 21 00 00 and 7216 50 10 00 are also under investigation.

The market sources believe the main target of the investigation is to put a limit specifically on bar imports from Turkey, including imports of reinforcing bars. Taking into account that Ukraine’s production of longs is limited as a consequence of the ongoing war, and, if ex-Turkey supplies are made subject to a sizeable duty, trade flow may come instead from European or North African countries.