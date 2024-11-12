Ukraine sees 21.9 percent rise in pig iron output in January-October

In October this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 624,900 mt, up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 22.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production declined by one percent compared to the previous month and rose by 5.7 percent year on year to 603,800 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 442,200 mt, moving down by 12.2 percent month on month and up by 1.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the current year, Ukraine produced 5.98 million mt of pig iron, up by 21.9 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 6.49 million, growing by 25.7 percent, and rolled steel production was 5.26 million mt, rising by 20.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.