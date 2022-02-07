UK launches inquiry into green steel

Monday, 07 February 2022 17:01:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK Parliament has announced that its Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has launched an inquiry into “green steel” in the latest stage of its Technological Innovation and Climate Change inquiry.

“Wind turbines and electric vehicles have a major carbon footprint due to the steel used to manufacture them. The decision point for investment to renew the UK’s steel installations is fast approaching, without a clear lead from the government on the technology to adopt,” Philip Dunne, EAC chairman, said.

According to steel industry figures, the production of a tonne of steel generates almost two tonnes of carbon emissions and accounts for as much as five percent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

The EAC stated that carbon emissions from the steel sector can be reduced in three ways: through technological advances; more use of recycled steel; and reductions in demand for steel.

Gareth Stace, director general of the UK Steel trade association, stated that decarbonizing steel production is an enormous challenge, both technically and commercially, and will be very difficult to do by 2035 since production methods are not yet available at commercial scale.

In addition, the Climate Change Committee has recommended that the government set targets for ore-based steelmaking, instead of coking coal, to reach near-zero emissions by 2035, through a combination of hydrogen DRI and EAF technology.