UK initiates tariff rate quota review on steel products from developing countries

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:01:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a tariff rate quota (TRQ) review on February 28 into steel products imported from developing countries, including Turkey, India, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, and which are subject to safeguard trade remedy measures.

The review period is between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

The TRA will assess whether the exceptions for imports from developing countries need to be amended based on updated import data.

At the end of the review, a recommendation will be made by the TRA to the UK Secretary of State for International Trade which may include provision for the TRQ measure to be maintained or varied. The Secretary of State for International Trade will then decide whether to accept or reject that recommendation.