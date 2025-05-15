UK Steel: TRA’s quota cap recommendation falls short

The UK-based trade association UK Steel has stated that, although the recommendation of the UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) to impose 40 percent country-specific caps on imports of three categories of steel, namely, metallic coated sheet, non-alloy and other alloy quarto plates, and rebar alleviates some of the concerns of UK steel producers, it falls short of what is required given the scale of the challenge the UK steel industry is faced with. UK Steel has concerns regarding the expiry of the existing safeguard mechanism in June 2026, especially after Trump ramped up US steel import tariffs, potentially swamping the UK if steel bounces back from the US border.

UK Steel stated that this development increases the urgency of the UK government developing and implementing a robust trade defense mechanism to replace steel safeguards. Even before the US tariffs, the current safeguard measures were already ineffective in the face of global excess capacity, it said.

“It is now time for the government to step up and swiftly replace ineffective steel safeguards with a robust trade defense mechanism of quotas designed to suit the reality of the market and the world today. There is no need to wait until June 2026. Strong defence must be a core component of the upcoming Steel Strategy to ensure the market stability and certainty that are essential for investment,” Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, said.