UK government seeks stakeholder input on post-2026 steel safeguard

The UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has stated that the UK steel industry faces mounting pressure from global steel overcapacity, which unfairly lowers prices, reduces profitability and hinders investments in lower-carbon technologies. Recognizing the need to continue to address this growing global problem and support the UK steel industry following the expiration of the existing steel safeguard in June 2026, the DBT has opened a call for evidence seeking input from stakeholders across the steel supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, and end-users of steel products, on the evidence needed to support UK government policy development of future trade options on imported steel products.

Stakeholders are invited to provide input on their current steel production, imports, and exports of steel products; the effect of the current steel safeguard on domestic production and steel imports; and how the government should continue to support the steel industry from overcapacity. Decisions made will take account of feedback from stakeholders, DBT noted.