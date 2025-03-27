 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK expands steel safeguard measure review on UK Steel’s submission

Thursday, 27 March 2025 12:11:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has expanded the scope of its review of the steel safeguard measure to ensure new evidence submitted by the UK steel industry is fully considered.

The UK-based trade association UK Steel submitted evidence to the TRA that there have been changes in circumstance that may warrant a change to the current tariff rate quotas imposed, claiming that the quotas of certain categories of steel, namely, metallic coated sheet, quarto plates and rebar, are being dominated and exhausted by individual countries. Noting that there has been a decline in global demand for steel, the submission reported that demand in the UK has contracted 16 percent between 2018 and 2023. Against this backdrop, UK Steel claims that the current safeguard measure does not offer adequate protection to UK industry. The TRA has therefore decided to examine this new evidence as part of a review already underway into the developing countries excepted from the safeguard measure.

This review initiated on February 28, 2025, will consider whether the tariff rate quotas to which certain steel products are subject should be varied. The goods subject to review are HRC, metallic coated sheet, organic coated sheet, tin mill products, quarto plates, merchant bars and light sections, rebar, wire rod, angles, shapes, and sections, railway material, gas pipe, hollow section, large welded tube and other welded tube.


Tags: UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

British steelmakers face order cancellations due to US steel tariffs

20 Mar | Steel News

UK Steel warns of severe impact from US tariffs and trade diversion

13 Mar | Steel News

UK maintains AD duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China

21 Feb | Steel News

UK’s AD duties on welded pipe and wire rod may expire in 2026

11 Feb | Steel News

UK revokes quota on cold rolled flat steel products

23 Jan | Steel News

Turkey exhausts its Q4 merchant bar import quota for UK

19 Nov | Steel News

UK launches safeguard discontinuation review for cold rolled flat steel products

13 Nov | Steel News

UK Steel calls for further protectionist measure to tackle global excess capacity

08 Oct | Steel News

UK launches antidumping investigation on tin mill products from China

02 Oct | Steel News

UK expands HR flat steel import quota

02 Oct | Steel News