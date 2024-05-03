Turkish rebar exports up 8.9 percent in January-March

Friday, 03 May 2024 13:31:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 8.8 percent year on year and decreased by 23.8 percent month on month to 227,559 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $135.59 million, down 7.04 percent year on year and 24.3 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 793,983 mt, up 8.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 4.2 percent to $469.61 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey exported 136,886 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 18.4 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 85,053 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Israel with 65,199 mt, down 57.1 percent year on year.



Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-March period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 167,708 136,886 -18.4 31,081 40,783 31.2 Romania 5,958 85,053 >1000.0 - 35,189 - Israel 152,026 65,199 -57.1 39,078 15,054 -61.5 Albania 11,037 59,379 438.0 6,028 23,753 294.0 Ethiopia 56,282 35,832 -36.3 19,999 9,102 -54.5 Northern Cyprus 34,667 34,989 0.9 15,292 12,341 -19.3 US 49,571 32,566 -34.3 16,732 - - Panama 38,829 30,719 -20.9 6,483 13,901 114.4 Peru - 30,505 - - - -

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below: