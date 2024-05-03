﻿
English
Turkish rebar exports up 8.9 percent in January-March

Friday, 03 May 2024 13:31:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 8.8 percent year on year and decreased by 23.8 percent month on month to 227,559 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $135.59 million, down 7.04 percent year on year and 24.3 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 793,983 mt, up 8.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 4.2 percent to $469.61 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey exported 136,886 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 18.4 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 85,053 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Israel with 65,199 mt, down 57.1 percent year on year.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-March period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

167,708

136,886

-18.4

31,081

40,783

31.2

Romania

5,958

85,053

>1000.0

-

35,189

-

Israel

152,026

65,199

-57.1

39,078

15,054

-61.5

Albania

11,037

59,379

438.0

6,028

23,753

294.0

Ethiopia

56,282

35,832

-36.3

19,999

9,102

-54.5

Northern Cyprus

34,667

34,989

0.9

15,292

12,341

-19.3

US

49,571

32,566

-34.3

16,732

-

-

Panama

38,829

30,719

-20.9

6,483

13,901

114.4

Peru

-

30,505

-

-

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


