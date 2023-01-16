Turkish motor vehicle output up six percent in 2022

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:58:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 142,314 units, rising by 8.2 percent year on year and by 6.6 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the full year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,352,648 units, up by six percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 93,521 units, moving up by 22.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 48,793 units, down 11.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the full year, passenger car output totaled 810,889 units, advancing by 3.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 541,759 units, increasing by 9.8 percent, both compared to 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 87.6 percent in December, while the rate was 69.7 percent for the full year.