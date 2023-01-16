﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up six percent in 2022

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:58:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 142,314 units, rising by 8.2 percent year on year and by 6.6 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the full year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,352,648 units, up by six percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 93,521 units, moving up by 22.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 48,793 units, down 11.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the full year, passenger car output totaled 810,889 units, advancing by 3.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 541,759 units, increasing by 9.8 percent, both compared to 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 87.6 percent in December, while the rate was 69.7 percent for the full year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Oyak Renault halts production amid semiconductor chip shortage

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tofaş to suspend production temporarily

27 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.6 percent in January-October

14 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp builds chassis facility in Kocaeli

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.4 percent in January-September

17 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp to supply automotive components to UK

30 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Oyak Renault suspends production again amid semiconductor chip shortage

12 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.0 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant for maintenance works

29 Jul | Steel News