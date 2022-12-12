Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.7 percent in January-November

Monday, 12 December 2022 14:43:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 133,466 units, rising by 15.8 percent year on year and by 16.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-November period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,210,331 units, up by 5.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 83,999 units, moving up by 18.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 49,467 units, up 11.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-November period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 717,368 units, advancing by 1.6 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 492,963 units, increasing by 12.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 82.7 percent in November, while the rate was 68.1 percent for the first 11 months of the year.