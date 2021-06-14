Turkish motor vehicle output up 28.2 percent in January-May

Monday, 14 June 2021 12:04:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 82,860 units, increasing by 31.2 percent year on year and down 21.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-May period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 532,441 units, up by 28.2 percent year on year.

In May, passenger car output amounted to 66.976 units, rising by 54.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 15,884 units, down 20.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-May period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 353,580 units, increasing by 22.7 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 178,861 units, rising by 40.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 51.0 percent in May, while the rate was 65.0 percent for the first five months of the year.