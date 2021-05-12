Turkish motor vehicle output up 28.1 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:17:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 105,496 units, increasing by 845 percent year on year and down 14.5 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-April period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 451,187 units, up by 28.1 percent year on year.

In April, passenger car output amounted to 76.334 units, rising by 1.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 29,162 units, down 39.8 percent, both on month-on-month basis. In the January-April period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 288,211 units, increasing by 17.7 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 162,976 units, rising by 51.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 64.3 percent in April, while the rate was 68.7 percent for the first four months of the year.