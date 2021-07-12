Turkish motor vehicle output up 23.3 percent in H1

﻿
In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 107,219 units, increasing by 3.8 percent year on year and up 29.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-June period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 639,661 units, up by 23.3 percent year on year.

In June, passenger car output amounted to 62.441 units, falling by 15.9 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 44,778 units, up 54.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-June period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 416,778 units, increasing by 14.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 223,640 units, rising by 43.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 65.9 percent in June, while the rate was 65.2 percent for the first six months of the year.


