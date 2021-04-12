﻿
Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.3 percent in January-March

Monday, 12 April 2021
       

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 123,427 units, increasing by 19.4 percent year on year and up 6.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-March period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 345,691 units, up by 1.3 percent year on year.

In March, passenger car output amounted to 74,995 units, rising by four percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 48,432 units, up 54.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-March period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 211,877 units, decreasing by 9.9 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 133,814 units, rising by 26.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 75.3 percent in March, while the rate was 70.1 percent for the first three months of the year.


