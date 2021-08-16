﻿
Turkish motor vehicle output up 10.7 percent in January-July

Monday, 16 August 2021 11:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 65,418 units, decreasing by 44.6 percent year on year and down 38.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 705,079 units, up by 10.7 percent year on year.

In July, passenger car output amounted to 33,529 units, falling by 56.9 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 31,889 units, down 20.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 449,550 units, increasing by 2.2 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 255,529 units, rising by 29.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 40.2 percent in July, while the rate was 61.6 percent for the first seven months of the year.


