Turkish motor vehicle output down 29 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 106,176 units, decreasing by 29 percent year on year and down 3.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In January, passenger car output amounted to 68,777 units, falling by 8.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 37,399 units, up 8.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 64.5 percent in January.