Turkish motor vehicle output down 19.2 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 13:40:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 142,129 units, increasing by 4.3 percent year on year and up 88.6 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-September period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 854,227 units, down by 19.2 percent year on year.

In September, passenger car output amounted to 90,447 units, rising by 0.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 51,682 units, up 12.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 575,761 units, decreasing by 17.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 278,466 units, declining by 22.0 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 85.4 percent in September, while the rate was 57.0 percent for the first nine months of the year.


