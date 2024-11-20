Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 9.3 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 213,453 metric tons, up by 30.7 percent compared to August and down by 2.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $179.95 million, increasing by 25.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 14.0 percent year on year.
In the January-September period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,544,529 mt, up 9.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.9 percent to $1.44 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 307,715 mt, up 33.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 144,845 mt and the US with 115,669 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2023
|
January-September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2023
|
September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
230,410
|
307,715
|
33.6
|
57,764
|
66,455
|
15.0
|
United Kingdom
|
122,518
|
144,845
|
18.2
|
24,692
|
29,206
|
18.3
|
US
|
73,988
|
115,669
|
56.3
|
7,629
|
3,034
|
-60.2
|
Iraq
|
113,641
|
105,448
|
-7.2
|
19,893
|
19,147
|
-3.8
|
Belgium
|
60,592
|
68,547
|
13.1
|
8,279
|
8,834
|
6.7
|
Italy
|
47,242
|
65,812
|
39.3
|
6,901
|
10,318
|
49.5
|
Georgia
|
38,011
|
64,189
|
68.9
|
4,041
|
7,941
|
96.5
|
Egypt
|
31,232
|
54,906
|
75.8
|
8,072
|
632
|
-92.2
|
Germany
|
43,286
|
53,652
|
23.9
|
5,551
|
6,381
|
15.0
|
Estonia
|
18,063
|
43,236
|
139.4
|
2,573
|
812
|
-68.4
Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: