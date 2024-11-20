Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 9.3 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 213,453 metric tons, up by 30.7 percent compared to August and down by 2.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $179.95 million, increasing by 25.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 14.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,544,529 mt, up 9.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.9 percent to $1.44 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 307,715 mt, up 33.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 144,845 mt and the US with 115,669 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 230,410 307,715 33.6 57,764 66,455 15.0 United Kingdom 122,518 144,845 18.2 24,692 29,206 18.3 US 73,988 115,669 56.3 7,629 3,034 -60.2 Iraq 113,641 105,448 -7.2 19,893 19,147 -3.8 Belgium 60,592 68,547 13.1 8,279 8,834 6.7 Italy 47,242 65,812 39.3 6,901 10,318 49.5 Georgia 38,011 64,189 68.9 4,041 7,941 96.5 Egypt 31,232 54,906 75.8 8,072 632 -92.2 Germany 43,286 53,652 23.9 5,551 6,381 15.0 Estonia 18,063 43,236 139.4 2,573 812 -68.4