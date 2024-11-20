 |  Login 
Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 9.3 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 11:02:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 213,453 metric tons, up by 30.7 percent compared to August and down by 2.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $179.95 million, increasing by 25.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 14.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,544,529 mt, up 9.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 1.9 percent to $1.44 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 307,715 mt, up 33.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 144,845 mt and the US with 115,669 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

230,410

307,715

33.6

57,764

66,455

15.0

United Kingdom

122,518

144,845

18.2

24,692

29,206

18.3

US

73,988

115,669

56.3

7,629

3,034

-60.2

Iraq

113,641

105,448

-7.2

19,893

19,147

-3.8

Belgium

60,592

68,547

13.1

8,279

8,834

6.7

Italy

47,242

65,812

39.3

6,901

10,318

49.5

Georgia

38,011

64,189

68.9

4,041

7,941

96.5

Egypt

31,232

54,906

75.8

8,072

632

-92.2

Germany

43,286

53,652

23.9

5,551

6,381

15.0

Estonia

18,063

43,236

139.4

2,573

812

-68.4

 Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


