Turkey’s basic metal output down 1.8 percent in February from January

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.9 percent compared to February 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 3.6 percent year on year and decreased by 1.8 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in February grew by 9.2 percent year on year and by 4.4 percent month on month.