Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.8 percent in March from February

Friday, 09 May 2025 13:49:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 2.5 percent compared to March 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 2.4 percent year on year and decreased by 0.8 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in March grew by 8.1 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent month on month.


