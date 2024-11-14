 |  Login 
Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik reports higher net loss for January-September

Thursday, 14 November 2024 14:31:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 295.62 million ($8.60 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 183.83 million in the same period of 2023, while its sales revenues decreased by 1.9 percent year on year to TRY 1.14 billion ($33.18 million). In addition, Yükselen Çelik’s operating profit amounted to TRY 9.98 million ($290,442), compared to an operating profit of TRY 82 million recorded in the first nine months of last year.


